Mahesh Babu’s SPYder teaser, Veteran director Dasari Narayana Rao’s demise – meet the top 5 newsmakers of the week

This week, there were some shocks and surprises like Shruti Haasan’s exit from the mega- budget film, Sangamithra and Mahesh Babu’s SPY-der teaser. Veteran Telugu diretcor’s – Dasari Narayana’s Rao’s demise was another unexpected incident. At the beginning of the week, Rajinikanth’s Kaala Kalikaaran was the topic of discussion as the shooting begun in full swing in Mumbai. The other big news was that Jr NTR had been chosen to host Bigg Boss Telugu. Here’s a complete lowdown of all that happened this week:

Rajinikanth‘s shoot for Kaala Kalikaaran – The shooting for Thalaivar’s next began in full swing in Mumbai on 28th May. The shooting site was obviously mobbed by fans but the shooting went on. Huma Qureshi who plays a pivotal role in the film was also seen at the site. The film marks Rajinikanth and Pa Ranjith’s second collaboration after Kabali. The film will be produced by Dhanush”s production house – WunderBar Films. The second schedule will begin in Chennai where a huge set has already been erected.

Shruti Haasan’s exit from Sangamithra – In a shocking turn of events, Shruti Haasan opted out of Sundar C’s Sangamithra. It came as a surprise to many as the actress had not only started training for it but also had attended the Cannes film Festival to launch the film. She exited the project as she hadn’t received a bound script and a proper shooting schedule. The production house confirmed the news on social media.

Dasrai Rao Narayana’s demise – Veteran Telugu director passed away this week after a prolonged illness. He was reportedly in a critical state. This National Award winning filmmaker has directed at least 150 films. The entire industry was saddened over his demise. Several celebs took to social media to pay their condolences. Also Read: Baahubali 2 star Prabhas mourns the demise of Telugu filmmaker Dasari Narayana Rao

Mahesh Babu’s SPY-der teaser – After a long wait, Mahesh Babu’s much awaited SPYder teaser was officially launched. It turned out to be one of the most stylish teasers in Tollywood. The hi-tech spider-like camera caught everyone’s attention. The promo has garnered a huge response. It has already crossed 6M on YouTube.

Jr NTR becomes the highest paid TV host – While Kamal Haasan will be hosting Bigg Boss Tmail, Jr NTR will heading the same show in Telugu. Fans assumed veteran actors like Nagarjuna or Chiranjeevi would be considered since they have previously hosted the Telugu version of Kaun Banega Crorepati. but this time they have gone in for a younger, more dynamic host. Furthermore, the young Tiger is being paid more than Chiranjeevi thus becoming the highest paid Telugu actor on TV.