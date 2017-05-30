Mahesh Babu’s SPYder teaser will be unveiled at 5pm tomorrow

While we are speculating about Mahesh Babu‘s SPYder release date, the teaser date is here! The much awaited promo will be out on 31st May. Yes, only one more day to go for the teaser of SPYder. This movie will feature Mahesh Babu in a stylish SPY avatar. The first look posters gave us a good glimpse of his stylish, slick avatar. This film is touted to be a hi-fi actioner. In fact, producer have claimed it to be a 2.0 version of Thuppaki, whichc also happened to be by the same director – AR Murugadoss. This time Mahesh Babu has teamed up with Rakul Preet Singh and SJ Suryah who will play the lead antagonist. The makers are pulling all stops to make this a slick flick. In fact, the team headed to Vietnam to shoot for a special action sequence. The budget of this film is reportedly more than Rs 100 crore. Also Read: Mahesh Babu fans will be disappointed, SPYder release delayed

Whta’s most exciting about – this film marks the collaboration of two talented personalities – Mahesh Babu and AR Murugadoss. The two are teaming up for the first time. Coincidentally, Thuppaki the film producers are drawing comparisons with is also directed by the same person. The film was all set to to release on June 23 but due to reaosns unknown the film got pushed to August. But before there could be an official clash, Mahesh Babu has now confirmed the film is set for a dusherra release.

#SpyDer will come to you this Dussehra ! Let’s get the party started with the first glimpse on May 31st at 5 PM 🙂 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 28, 2017

So what are you looking forwrad to most in the teaser? We are hoping we get to see Mahesh Babu kick some serious butt! Fans are only too excited as we are only 24 hours away. Are you?

