Mahesh Babu’s SPYDER trailer, Kamal Haasan joining politics – meet the top 5 newsmakers of the week

This week, was all about Mahesh Babu’s SPYDER trailer, Jr NTR’s Jai Lava Kusa trailer, the big news of Simbu singing on a Mani Ratnam film, Mersal revealing its third leading lady and Kamala Haasan joining politics. Now that we have given you details, here’s looking at what happened this week down south, this week:

Mahesh Babu’s SPYDER trailer: After a grand debut in Chennai, the much awaited SPYDER trailer was finally out on September 15th. AR Murugadoss took us through the life of Shiva and his adventurous life as an intelligence officer. The film promises a huntdown for a epic villain. Get ready for some edge of the seat sequences and some means grooves by Mahesh Babu. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and SJ Suryah. The film is set for a grand debut in Tamil and Telugu on September 27th. Also Read: Spyder trailer: Mahesh Babu’s turn as a spy is damn stylish and promises to keep you on the edge of your seats

Kamal Haasan: The biggest news this week is veteran actor finally admitting in an interview with Quint that he is set to join politics. What’s more, he is all set to float his own party because he is of the view no party follows his ideology. This decision was not out of choice but considering the political turmoil in TN, the actor felt there was need to bring about some change. He is also very clear that people should vote him if he doesn’t deliver.

Jai Lava Kusa: This week, fans, critics were going gaga over Jr NTR’s trailer of his upcoming film – Jai Lava Kusa. It features the star in a triple role for the first time. The intriguing plot line, the three characters by the same actor, the groovy background score combined together give us a mass movie to watch out for! Among the three characters, Jai has created quite the impression. The film is set to release on September 21st.

Simbu signing Mani Ratnam’s film – Jyothika, Kollywood’s queen at a recent promotional interview for Magalir Mattum revealed that her next film was with Mani Ratnam! Fans are super excited as this actor-director duo are teaming up for the first time. But the other big news was – Simbu joining the film! Fans were ecstatic about this collaboration. The film will also stars Aishwarya Rajesh, Fahadh Fasil and Nani. Quite the stellar cast, the movie is already much awaited!

Vijay’s third leading lady in Mersal – A leaked photo form the setas of Mersal finally gave away the third leading lady of Mersal – Nithya Menen! S far, the makers had only unveiled Vijay-Samantha’s pics and Vijay-Kajal’s pics. Mersal is one of the most awaited films this year. The film marks the return of Vijay-Atlee. The movie is set for a grand release this Diwali!