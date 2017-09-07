Mahesh Babu’s SPYDER will promote anti-smoking and anti-drinking in a unique way – find out how

September is all set to be the most exciting month in Tamil and Telugu cinema as Mahesh Babu’s SPYDER will hit theatres worldwide during Dussehra. It’s one of Mahesh Babu’s biggest films, fans are obviously excited! While the collaboration of Mahesh Babu and AR Murugadoss was enough reason to excite fans about SPYDER, it has now been reported that the team has come up with a unique promotional strategy to promote anti-smoking and anti-drinking. Turns out none of the stars will be seen drinking and smoking in the film, reports India TV. So, there will be no warning advertisements at the beginning of the film. In fact, report by India TV further reports that the lead antagonist SJ Suryah will be seen drinking green tea.

SPYDER will mark Mahesh Babu’s debut in Tamil as the film will release in both languages. The film will have Mahesh Babu play an intelligence officer who is on the looking for criminal that is creating havoc in the city. Porducers have claimed this film will be the 2.0 verison of Thupakki. So you expect some edge of the seat thrills and some hi-fi action sequences. The mvoie also stars Rakul Preet Singh. The movie has been shot across foreign locations. In fact, the team was currenlty shooting for its last song in Romania. (ALSO READ: There has been no LEAK, confirms the makers of Mahesh Babu’s SPYDER)

The latest reports states that Mahesh Babu’s SPYDER will hold a grand audio launch on September 9th followed by a grand pre-release event on September 15. The film is all set to release on September 27th. The film will be clashing Jr NTR’s Jai Lava Kusa. Get ready for the ultimate clash at the Tollywood box office.

Are you excited Mahesh Babu’s SPYDER? After two kickass teasers we bet fans are super excited!