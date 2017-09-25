Mahesh Babu’s wish for AR Murugadoss on his birthday builds up excitement for SPYDER

It’s one of the most brilliant director’s birthday. He has redefined the action genre in South cinema with his own trademark style. We are talking about the man behind Thuppaki, Kaththi, Ghajini – AR Murugadoss! While fans are celebrating his birthday online, they are eagerly looking forward to his next big release – SPYDER that is just two day away. Yes, his much awaited film starring Mahesh Babu is all set to hit theatres worldwide on 27th September. It’s one of his awaited films as it marks the first collaboration of Mahesh Babu and AR Murugadoss. Two brilliant personalities teaming up for a yet another actioner had fans super thrilled! And nwo the excitement for this film has build owing to Mahesh Babu’s special message for AR Murugadoss – Here’s wishing @ARMurugadoss a very happy birthday 🙂 Thankyou for #Spyder Sir! Working with you has been the most amazing and unbelievable experience of my career !! Have a great year @ARMurugadoss sir! Also Read: Spyder trailer: Mahesh Babu’s turn as a spy is damn stylish and promises to keep you on the edge of your seats

Wow, we can’t wait to watch SPYDER now! If this has been his most amazing experience, we have got to check it out. The film also stars SJ Suryah, Rakul Preet Singh. The movie will release in Telugu and Tamil, thus marking the superstar’s debut in Kollywood. In fact a grand event was held in Chennai was to welcome the star to Kollywood cinema. Thousands of fans thronged to catch a glimpse of the star. The fact that Mahesh Babu has himself dubbed for movie is adding to the excitement. The movie is made on a grand budget of Rs 125 crore. So far the teasers, posters and trailers have opened to positive reviews.

In other news, other stars from SPYDER have also taken to social media to wish the actor:

Happy birthday @ARMurugadoss sir spyder is going to add a one more spl diamond on ur crown … have Grt yearsir 😊 … sjs — S J Suryah (@iam_SJSuryah) September 25, 2017

So, have you wished AR Murugadoss yet?