Mahesh Bhatt wants daughter Alia to follow this Hollywood legend to become an amazing actress

Even in her short career, Alia Bhatt is one of the topmost actresses in Bollywood, be it with her box office performances or getting critical acclaim. She started off her Bollywood innings with an average note – though her debut Student of the Year was a hit, Alia’s performance in the Karan Johar movie didn’t get the same positive response as her male debutant heroes in the same movie, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. However, her second movie Highway, directed by Imtiaz Ali, proved to be a turning point in her career as she gave a scintillating performance as an abused girl who develops Stockholm Syndrome for her kidnapper. From thereon, Alia has grown from strength to strength, with the highpoint being in 2016, where she gave brilliant performances in Udta Punjab and Dear Zindagi. Even in 2017, she has a hit (with Varun Dhawan) in Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

However, for her doting father, there is still room for improvement for Alia as a performer. Speaking to HT, he said, “There are no finishing points, life has no full stop, so Alia Bhatt also has no full stop. We must not cease to be generous to our children or to be too eager to say this is her finishing point. I don’t worry about people saying she has peaked too early; she’s peaked according to the limits of the skies that people have in their own minds. I think she’s just warming up.” ”

He also feels that she should look up to multiple time Academy Award winner Meryl Streep for inspiration. He revealed, “How can this girl feel she has arrived? She has the audacity and the courage to demolish herself at the end of the day — even after receiving applause — when she sees a brilliant performance of an actor such as Meryl Streep. I keep telling her, ‘Alia, why don’t you watch all the movies of Meryl Streep? She is an amazing actor.”

So can Alia be our answer to Meryl Streep? Your guess is good as ours.