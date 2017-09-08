Mahhi Vij adopts her caretaker’s kids and wins hearts

Popular TV actress Mahhi Vij, who has appeared in shows like Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Balika Vadhu, recently made a big decision of adopting her caretaker’s kids. She, along with her husband Jay Bhanushali, decided to not only fund their education but also give them their valuable time. Her care taker has been looking after her family since her childhood days. Having known him for fifteen years now, they consider him as a family member. After her marriage to Jay, the care taker came along with her to their new home. He is now married and is blessed with two kids. His kids keep visiting Mahhi and Jay and that’s how the couple got attached to them.

The couple is indeed fond of them.

When asked to comment on it, Mahhi said, “A lot of people keep asking my friends if they are our kids because we feel that they are our kids. We want to give them best in our capabilities. I don’t care what people say they have all the time in the world to talk. They stay with us we have no issues of them being a part of our space. Kids are adorable, Jay and I love them. We want to educate them and yes in future even if we have our own kids we will give them same life. We will not differentiate. As of now I’m concentrating on my career. We are not planning to start a family now because we want to earn something or show the world how good we are it is our inner soul which makes us do so. We want to give them best of everything just like we would want to give it our own kids.”

On the work front, Mahhi is expected to be next seen in Bharti Singh’s Comedy Dangal.