Mahila Congress’ ex VP to send legal notice to Kangana Ranaut for making FALSE accusations in the Hrithik Roshan case

Kangana Ranaut has taken on Hrithik Roshan once again. A year after their controversial legal battle, the actress went on National television to make some more shocking revelations about her relationship and fall out with Hrithik Roshan. During one such interview, she mentioned how she had approached the Mahila Congress for help, but after initially agreeing to help her, they backed out. She blamed Gurpreet Kaur Chadha, the vice president of the Mumbai Regional Mahila Congress and called the organisation as a sell out. According to a report in Mid-Day, this has not only irked Gurpreet, but looks like the ex VP of the organisation is all set to slap Kangana Ranaut with a legal notice.

Talking about Kangana’s accusations, Gurpreet told Mid-day, “When I referred to Rakeshji (Roshan) and Hrithik as ‘bade log,’ I didn’t intend to intimidate her (Kangana) like she is now suggesting. It was a simple comment. Kangana and Rangoli (Ranaut’s sister) wanted to amicably sort out the issue and reached out to me because Rakeshji is like family. When I connected with him, he said he’d be willing to communicate only if Kangana apologised. When I told Rangoli about this, she said, ‘The case is with the Cyber Crime Cell; they will pursue it.'” The now ex-VP of Mahila Congress even mentioned how the Ranauts had not given her a written complaint on the matter for her to pursue the case officially. “There was no further communication with them. Rangoli stopped answering my calls,” said Gurpreet.

Now, Gurpreet is all set to take legal action against Kangana over her comments and accusations. As Gurpreet told the tabloid, “Kangana owes me an apology. I will send her a notice. I could even sue her for defamation but I wouldn’t do that to another woman.” (ALSO READ – 10 SHOCKING revelations made by Kangana Ranaut on Aap ki Adalat that will make your jaw drop)

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Regional Mahila Congress has washed their hands off from the case and in fact, they have even mentioned how Gurpreet is not a part of their team anymore. As the president of the organisation, Sheetal Mahatra told Mid-Day, “An educated woman like Kangana should be measured with her words before speaking loosely about responsible organisations. Neither has she approached us, nor is Gurpreet Chadha associated with us. Gurpreet has not been active for the past year because of personal engagements. I was never informed about this case. After watching the episode (interview), I sent Kangana a text message, but I’m yet to hear from her.” (ALSO READ – Chairperson of Maharashtra State Commission for Women claims Kangana Ranaut never got in touch while the actress’ sister Rangoli narrates a different story)

Well, looks like this case is getting murkier by the day. What do you guys have to say about this whole incident? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below!