Mahira Khan gets SHAMED by Pakistanis over her viral pic with Ranbir Kapoor; labelled as a hypocrite – check out tweets

Okay this is getting really ugly now. The internet is losing their cool to another level after looking at Mahira Khan and Ranbir Kapoor’s viral pictures that hit the web last night. While initially the hullabaloo was all about “Are Mahira and Ranbir really dating?” How come they landed up in NYC together?” Did Mahira and Ranbir go on a secret holiday together” and we think it’s a really valid discussion for their dating rumours has anyway been the talk of the town since quite some time now. But little did we expect people will shame Mahira to this extent just because she is wearing a backless dress and is smoking, despite being a ‘Pakistani’. Also readRanbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan confirm their relationship with these candid pics?

We broke into Twitter and Instagram to see how are people reacting to Mahira and Ranbir’s pictures and we were shocked to see how most of the Pakistanis are not only abusing Mahira by slut-shaming her but are also calling her a hypocrite and warning her to never return to Pakistan. Here, check out the hate messages below:

However, thankfully there are also some sensible ones who are speaking up in defense and asking slut-shamers to STOP abusing Mahira and not judge her on what she’s wearing or doing with whosoever concern. Here, check em out…

While most of them have engaged in this heated debate on ‘Mahira Vs Anti-Mahira”, a few are busy creating memes on her pic with Ranbir…

And then we have these handful of them who are genuinely happy because – Mahira and Ranbir are together…

All said and done, we agree we haven’t seen this side of Mahira ever before and it’s a double shock that she’s hanging out with Ranbir amidst dating rumours but please for Godsake, let’s not shame her for who she is. Or wait, I want to know what opinion do you have of Mahira and Ranbir after checking out these pics? Tell me in the comments below and let’s see if we are on the same page…