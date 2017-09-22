Mahira Khan gets SHAMED by Pakistanis over her viral pic with Ranbir Kapoor; labelled as a hypocrite – check out tweets

Okay this is getting really ugly now. The internet is losing their cool to another level after looking at Mahira Khan and Ranbir Kapoor’s viral pictures that hit the web last night. While initially the hullabaloo was all about “Are Mahira and Ranbir really dating?” How come they landed up in NYC together?” Did Mahira and Ranbir go on a secret holiday together” and we think it’s a really valid discussion for their dating rumours has anyway been the talk of the town since quite some time now. But little did we expect people will shame Mahira to this extent just because she is wearing a backless dress and is smoking, despite being a ‘Pakistani’. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan confirm their relationship with these candid pics?

We broke into Twitter and Instagram to see how are people reacting to Mahira and Ranbir’s pictures and we were shocked to see how most of the Pakistanis are not only abusing Mahira by slut-shaming her but are also calling her a hypocrite and warning her to never return to Pakistan. Here, check out the hate messages below:

HATE MESSAGES

#mahirakhan @TheMahiraKhan Sharma Se Mar Jao Pak Se Dafa ho jao shot dress oper cigrt tm jesi paki girls actors pak ko band karti — Ammad Paracha (@Ammad_paracha1) September 21, 2017

Anticipating a book coming out soon: “The Rise and Fall of Mahira Khan”. #MahiraKhan — Zeeshan Mahmood (@zeeshaandaar) September 21, 2017

#KimKardashian had to pose naked and the internet noticed whilst #mahirakhan smoked a wee cigarette and people are losing if. Kim < Mahira — K (@Karprategreed) September 21, 2017

Hamaray logo ki haya sirf pakistan ki boundaries tak he mehdood hain.. #mahirakhan pic.twitter.com/CRdPqfXcSl — Haroon (@Haroonayy) September 21, 2017

These imagines of #MahiraKhan are disappointing but Everyone is forgetting she is a mother also…. — Muneba- (@MunebaC) September 21, 2017

However, thankfully there are also some sensible ones who are speaking up in defense and asking slut-shamers to STOP abusing Mahira and not judge her on what she’s wearing or doing with whosoever concern. Here, check em out…

SUPPORT IN DEFENSE OF MAHIRA

Why the hell is this moral brigade after #MahiraKhan ? She has a life , let her live. She isn’t your property idiots — Zain Awan (@zainwain) September 22, 2017

Hope #MahiraKhan returns to bw & KNOW that she can wear WHATEVER, meet WHOEVER, and go WHEREVER. — Siddharth (@AnichaX) September 22, 2017

Boht he koi farigh Awam hai, ik taraf #Mahirakhan ko Galiyan nikal rahy hain, Dosri Taraf usko islam seekha rahy hain, bloody hypocrites — Saira (@S_Raja_) September 22, 2017

While most of them have engaged in this heated debate on ‘Mahira Vs Anti-Mahira”, a few are busy creating memes on her pic with Ranbir…

TROLLS

And then we have these handful of them who are genuinely happy because – Mahira and Ranbir are together…

SOME LOVE FOR MAHIRA-RANBIR AS A COUPLE

my fav actor and actress #RanbirKapoor and #MahiraKhan are in relation now. they will make a best pair ever. GOD Bless — SPYDER Dutt (@ranbir_adhm) September 22, 2017

Putting everything to rest, Mahira and Ranbir actually look amazing together#MahiraKhan#RanbirKapoor — Nada! (@HaleemNada) September 21, 2017

All said and done, we agree we haven’t seen this side of Mahira ever before and it’s a double shock that she’s hanging out with Ranbir amidst dating rumours but please for Godsake, let’s not shame her for who she is. Or wait, I want to know what opinion do you have of Mahira and Ranbir after checking out these pics? Tell me in the comments below and let’s see if we are on the same page…