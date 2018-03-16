Mahira Khan’s grandmother doesn’t mind the actress confessing her love for Fawad Khan – watch video

We have loved Fawad Khan from the day we watched Zindagi Gulzar Hai. There was nothing that we wanted to change in him. In fact, we wanted our men to be like him. But of course, there can be just one Fawad…so we gave up wishing . Anyway, he continued to make us go weak in the knees in whatever way he could. And seems like not just us, women in every age group like him. Such is his charm that even Mahira Khan’s grandmother approves of him.

Mahira and Fawad’s Humsafar was one of the biggest hits in Pakistan. After India woke up to the brilliance of Pakistan’s narratives in these shows, Fawad was the first person they took a liking for. ZGH had already made him a household name and then Humsafar entered India. Our lives have never been the same again. Mahira and Fawad’s chemistry became a hit in India too. They were simply fab in it. Guess that’s why even Mahira’s grandmother likes it when she says, ‘I Love You’ to the Kapoor & Sons actor. While talking at a UK Asian Film Festival, Mahira revealed, “She (her grandmother) watches all my shows and films. But there are some men she doesn’t like me saying ‘I love you’ to. But she doesn’t mind Fawad.” Like Simi Garewal, who was also part of the panel, we, too, feel Mahira’s grandmother has an ‘amazing taste’. Who doesn’t like Fawad Khan? Check out the video right here… (Also read: Fawad Khan was close to signing a Hollywood movie even before he forayed into Pakistani television)

Mahira was talking about how she entered the world of cinema. While her parents were pretty supportive, her grandmother wasn’t happy about her decision. Even now she apparently keeps asking her as to when will she be done with it. Her controversial film, Verna, was also screened at the fest.