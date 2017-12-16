Make way for Priyanka Chopra as she returns to Mumbai to end 2017 with a bang – view HQ pics

It’s always a pleasure to spot Priyanka Chopra at the Mumbai Airport. And no, that’s not just because it’s a rare sight considering PC is mostly settled abroad these days shooting for her Hollywood projects. It’s in fact the way in which the Desi Girl embraces the Indian media, fans every time she returns to India. I mean, one look at the above picture and you will know what we are trying to say. That simplicity, that warmth, those eyes beaming with joy on coming back to homeland, PC truly resonates love and proves how she’s missed home..

Priyanka landed in Mumbai this afternoon wearing a pink top with a ripped pair of jeans and boots to go with. We love how she’s kept her airport style all easy-breezy yet aced the winter-style. Here, check out all the pictures below and tell me if you don’t get a smile on your face seeing PC back in town:

While Priyanka will be celebrating Christmas and New Year’s eve in the city with her favourite bunch of people. A source in interaction with DNA further reveals how the actress also plans to make her much awaited film announcement. “Priyanka will be here for over two weeks. Last time she was home, it was barely for a week, before she headed to Maldives to ring in her birthday (July 18) with her family. But this time she is clear about what she wants to do. She needs to finish work on her endorsements shoot for the old ones and sign some new ones also. There s good news for her fans, too.She has lined up meetings with a few directors who have offered her films. She s already picked some scripts that interest her and will make time to sit for all the narrations, while she s in Mumbai. It looks like this time, she will definitely sign on the dotted line for something before she heads back.”, revealed the source.

We can’t wait to hear the big announcement, and of course the party pictures, now that thee host aur sabki khaas dost PC is in town for New Years’ Eve. Who all from the industry do you think will make it to this big bash? Drop your comments below and keep watching this space for more updates!