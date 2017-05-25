Makers of SS Rajamouli’s Magadheera file a legal suit against Sushant Singh Rajput’s Raabta

Sushant Singh Rajput-Kriti Sanon’s Raabta is a love story based against the backdrop of reincarnation. The trailer of the film when released, received good response from critics and movie buffs. While many praised the chemistry between its lead in the trailer, one thing that left almost everyone intrigued was the scenes of the past civilization especially the presence of Rajkummar Rao as an unrecognizable, 324 year old King of the tribe. But as they say bouquets and brickbats go hand in hand. There were quite a few who were of opinion that the film looks similar to last year’s disaster, Mirzya or SS Rajamouli’s much loved Telugu film, Magadheera. Also read: Rajkummar Rao, Shruti Haasan’s Behen Hogi Teri release pushed to June 9, will clash with Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon’s Raabta

And now according to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, makers of Magadheera felt the same too. It is reported that they have sent a legal notice to the makers of Raabta. He tweeted, “BREAKING: #Maghadheera film makers go to court against #Raabta.. Seek an injunction against the film’s release.. Story plagiarism charge..”

The injunction is against the film’s release for they have accused Raabta of plagiarism.

In his second tweet a posted an image that states, "Magadheera film makers go to court against "Raabta" and seek an injunction against the fim's release. They contend that the Raabta film copied its unique story and plot line in violation of its copyright. The Hyderabad court issued notice and posted the matter to 1st June to decide whether the film must be permitted to release on 9th June."

Raabta marks the directorial debut of film producer Dinesh Vijan. Apart from Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon, Jim Sarbh and a cameo by Rajkummar Rao, film also features Deepika Padukone in the title track, Raabta, a revisited version of Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer Agent Vinod’s chartbuster song, Raabta.