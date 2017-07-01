Making of Jab Harry Met Sejal Song Radha: Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma-Imtiaz Ali take you behind the scenes of this fun filled number – watch video

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma are gearing for the release of their much awaited Imtiaz Ali directorial, Jab Harry Met Sejal. The makers applied a unique marketing strategy to promote the film, as instead releasing a full theatrical, they went for mini trails and they have released four of them so far. All the four mini trails have been loved by the audience and apart from that they also released a song titled Main Bani Teri Radha which is an instant chartbuster as it is indeed topping the charts. In order to cash in on the popularity of that song, the makers have released a new video from the film. The video is actually a behind the scenes making of the said song. The song was shot in European terrains and director Imtiaz Ali can be see talking about how crazy it was for them to a play a Hindi song loud on the streets where local people couldn’t understand a thing. The video also features Anushka Sharma talking about the song and how fun it is shooting with Shah Rukh Khan. Also read: These bad IMDB reviews of Aamir Khan’s Dangal, Shah Rukh Khan’s DDLJ, Baahubali 2 make no sense whatsoever

She revealed how she shot the whole song barefoot. And Imtiaz Ali also shared details about how difficult it was for them to shoot this song, especially the crew members as they had to climb up the large number of stairs to reach the shooting spot.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Jab Harry Met Sejal stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in the lead. So far not much is known about the film’s storyline apart from the fact that Anushka Sharma is playing a geeky Gujrati Sejal and Shah Rukh Khan a cheap Punjabi Harry.