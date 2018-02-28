Making of Pari: The secret to Anushka Sharma’s eerie look is OUT!

Two days to go for a haunting tale to unfold! On March 2nd, Anushka Sharma is set to come to your theatres as Rukshana in Pari. The trailer managed to make two things happen – scare the living daylights out of us and secondly, keep the mystery alive around the story. The haunting background score, a horrific looking Anusha and the eerie quotient all combined to give us a promising horror film. After a long time, a horror film in Bollywood has got fans and critics excited. The fact that the trailer hasn’t revealed much is making us even more curious. Who is Rukshana, who is torturing her? Why does the man decide to protect her? So many questions that will be answered in forty eight hours. What’s interesting is that, although the film si titled Pari, it is anything but a fairytale. The irony is haunting, quite literally. Anushka has now shared a video that explains what went into the making of Rukshana, a living hell!

British Prosthetic artist Clover Wootton explained how she had met Anushka on the sets of another film with Ranbir. Anushka happened to like her and that’s when she spoke of her to Prosit Roy. The first thing Clover had to do was to strip her off make up completely to see how she looked. She couldn’t stop gushing about Anushka Sharma’s skin that made it easy for her. And according to Clover, she looked better in real life! Prosit was amazed by the make up on the day of the look test. Anushka talked about a look that was nicknamed the mesmerising look.

We have to say, Anushka Sharma makes for a scary look ghost. Each of the promos has sent a shiver down our spine – whether it was her looking bloodied and bruised or her eyes looking haunting. With Pari, Anushka Sharma has pushed the envelope as far as the horror genre is concerned. In fact the team has kept a low profile and not promoted the film, just so that the mystery is kept alive. Here’s hoping the movie is as good as the trailer or even better!