Malaika Arora’s distressed denims and white crop top look can give any teen diva a run for her money – view HQ pics!

Malaika Arora Khan is one B-Town diva who never disappoints us sartorially. Whether it is a red carpet event or a casual affair with her gal pals, she always gets her style game bang on. What we love is that how effortlessly she manages to do it all the time. Well, we spotted her outside a nightspot with friends and boy, how hot she looked. Wearing a pair of distressed denims with a white off-shoulder crop top, she looked sizzling. Since it was an informal affair, she ditched her heels for a pair of flat sandals instead. While fashionistas might have a grouse with it, we think it was perfectly fine. (Also Read: Celeb Gym Style: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Malaika Arora break sweat in style!)

In fact, the sassy lady flaunts her denim with a lot of flair. Just check out the snap, we can see how beautifully it accentuates that hot body. Whether it is distressed jeans, flared ones or skinny denims, she owns all of them and looks classy and hot. Malaika wore her hair down and smiled for the paparazzi. The crop top was also one we did love to have in our wardrobe. A sling bag completed her look for this dinner. (Also Read: Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan spotted with family on a Sunday lunch outing – view HQ pics)

We guess that the top has small polka dots and lace effect. She sported zero accessories and nude lips. A few days back, she was seen at a dinner looking stunning in a yellow dress. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…