Malaika Arora, Navya Naveli Nanda and Rihanna are obsessed with this Gucci tank top which costs Rs 30,000

Malaika Arora looked like a bombshell last evening when she attended Kareena Kapoor Khan’s 37th birthday bash. In our perennial search for tinsel town denizens who effortlessly blend contemporary style with modernism, Malaika Arora is one stunner who fits this category really well. She’s diva and age is just a number for her. Right from opting those off shoulder crop tops to tank ones like this, Malaika’s wardrobe is a dream come true for every girl out there. Opting for a plain white tank top from Gucci with black pants and matching boots, Malaika looked ravishing last night. But the tank top opted by her was something that Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda wore long back in her photoshoot for Vogue this year. So in a way, Malaika Arora actually copied a newbie, Navya who’s way younger than her. Also Read: When Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora Khan were twinning only to give us BFF goals

But even Navya wasn’t really the first one who got her hands on Gucci’s tank top from Fall 2017 collection. It was the Umbrella singer, Rihanna who stepped out in it albeit a twist. The singer actually copied the model’s look from the runway to hide from the paparazzi while attending the Coachella festival in April this year. Ri Ri shared a picture of hers in casual separates with chunky platform boots and crystallised bodysuit beneath it. It wasn’t just the most stylish outfit for the evening but a very smart move indeed. It helped her to stay away from the prying eyes of the media there.

Coming back to Navya, the star kid wore the exact same in one of her photoshoot pictures for Vogue this year. The next diva on the block, Navya wore the complete runway look with the tank top and shredded denim shorts but paired it with strappy stilettos instead. Also Read: 5 times Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda’s pictures got the internet talking

And if the brand in question is as high-end as Gucci, don’t expect anything to be ordinary (we mean money wise). The tank top itself will cost you $450 which is approximately is almost Rs 30,000 in Indian currency. And if you pair it with the shorts from the same brand like Navya, then pay another extra $850, that’s equal to Rs 55,000.

But did Rihanna really justify Gucci’s Fall 2017 collection or was Navya able to pull it off really well? In our opinion, even Malaika Arora sizzled in this creation in her own way. Ask us to pick one out of three and we would pick all. But what are your thoughts? Vote for your favourite celeb below and we’ll let you know who won this fashion race. May the best lady win!