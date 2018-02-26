Malaika Arora recalls a day when Namrata Shirodkar and Mehr Jessia ganged up against her

Bollywood is a very weird industry and you would often come across stories where a celebrity has been intentionally or unintentionally mean to the other one. Remember the time when Sonakshi Sinha blamed Sonam Kapoor for being unreasonably mean to her? The Veere Di Wedding actress didn’t even recall any such incident, yet she apologised to Sonakshi for hurting her emotions unintentionally. Guess, Sona wasn’t the only actress who faced such unwanted cold shoulder in her career from few celebrities. Malaika Arora too revealed an incident when she was once targeted by her fellow models backstage. Also Read: Wait, what! Malaika Arora wants to block Gerard Butler?

Gracing Neha Dhupia’s talk show, BFFs with Vogue with sister Amrita Arora, Malaika was on a spree of interesting revelations. She revealed she wants to block Gerard Butler for reasons best known to her. But she also recalled a day during her modelling days when Namrata Shirodkar and Mehr Jessia (Rampal) ganged up against her backstage. Ms Arora clarified saying that they weren’t mean to her but they ganged up against her. Now, we all know that Namrata Shirodkar, Malaika Arora and Mehr Jessia were top models before they entered the industry. And competitiveness is bound to exist in such industry. Probably Malaika was still new to the field and they were veterans already. However, now after so many years, Malaika has no qualms about the incident as they all are great friends today. Later Malaika went on to marry Arbaaz Khan, Mehr got hitched to Arjun Rampal and Namrata tied the knot with south superstar Mahesh Babu. We wonder if the other two ladies in the picture even remember any such incident. Also Read: Whoa! Malaika Arora Khan confesses she got lucky in love -watch video

Malaika Arora was also asked to give one advice to Bollywood’s fashionista, Kareena Kapoor Khan. Now we all know how much Bebo loves gossiping, so asking her to limit the same was the obvious advice given by Malaika to her. Wonder how will Kareena react to it!

