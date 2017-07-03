Malaika Arora’s orange playsuit is super chic but we wouldn’t miss the denim shrug if it weren’t a part of the ensemble – view HQ pics

Malaika Arora may be on point with her gym outfits but looks like her airport style has taken a rather dull turn. The diva was spotted at the airport wearing the Label Life collection. Whatever happened to her style sense this time! Usually we’d be holding our jaws still from falling, when we see her. She is such a hottie and can pull off almost anything and everything with utmost panache. We have gushed about her so much that we doubt we can keep a count of it. However, this time, that’s not the case. We’re a tad bit disappointed with her style and we just wish she had styled this look better. Individually, both the orange outfit and the denim shrug look fabulous. But when you team them together, it just forms a dull combo that’s not very pleasing.

Considering how gym has become the new airport for celebs, has Malaika ditched her uber airport fashion sense? We don’t mean to sound condescending about her style picks, but it’s just a little shocking to see her make a faux pas. As we’ve already mentioned earlier, she’s wearing her own label’s outfit. The orange and blue, as colours, work really well together. As individual pieces of clothing though? Not so much! Also, what is up with the unkempt hairdo? If she was going for a messy look, perhaps she should’ve opted for a more casual outfit. We just don’t find this look, neat. You, too, should check it out because we would love to know if we are the only ones who think this is not up to the mark.

BL Style Verdict – Malaika Arora

Malaika’s fashion barely makes us frown. Sadly, it’s one of those days and we are not at all happy with the look. So much of work needs to be put in this look. One of them being, loosening the denim shrug that doesn’t belong here. Next is to ensure a better hairdo. Having stated the things that bothers us about this look, we’re giving it 2 on our style meter!

Time to press the refresh button on your style Malaika!