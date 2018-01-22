Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan bags his third Bollywood film opposite Sonam Kapoor?

Dulquer Salmaan‘s Bollywood debut has not even released but the widely popular Malayalm actor has already given his nod to a third film. As per reports in Mumbai Mirror, the actor is all set to be part of the screen adaptation of the 2009 novel by Anuja Chauhan – The Zoya Factor. “It’s an interesting character and Dulquer has liked the script. While he has committed to the project he is yet to sign on the dotted line.” reveals a source by the leading tabloid. What’s interesting is that he will star opposite Sonam Kapoor who has confirmed to be part fo this movie. She had taken to social media to express her excitement about being part of this project. So, will fans get to see the intriguing combination of Sonam and Dulquer? Also Read: Dulquer Salmaan’s Bollywood debut with Irrfan is titled Karwan, reveals lead actress Mithila Palkar!

The story goes that – Advertising executive Zoya Singh Solanki becomes an instant celebrity after the Indian cricket Team discovers that having breakfast with her results in victories and defeats otherwise. What adds to this superstitious belief further is that Zoya was born the minute the Indian team lifted the World Cup. She is soon garners the luck charm status; crickets boards and advertisers go all out to woo her. Amidst all the good luck frenzy, Zoya tries to keep afloat. In all this chaos there happens to be a skipper who doesn’t quite take to the concept of luck. They share a strange love-hate relationship. So, from the looks of it, Dulquer might just be that skipper? If all goes well? As of now the official announcement is yet to be made.

The Malayalam actor has two other Bollywood films lined up – There’s Karwan opposite Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar from Girl in the city. The film is about two guys on a road trip to Ooty and Kerala. Reportedly he has been roped in for Manmarziyan.. The movie will also star Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. .