Malayalam actress abduction case: Did Dileep knew the main accused but lied about it?

In a new development in the Kerala actress kidnap case, pictures surfaced on Sunday of Malayalam superstar Dileep with prime accused Pulsar Suni — after the actor claimed he never knew the latter.

The probe into the February kidnapping has turned murkier ever since the name of superstar Dileep got linked in the case.

Not much headway has been made into the conspiracy angle though those involved in the crime were arrested in a week’s time.

The latest pictures, shown in TV channels on Sunday, have come at a time when Dileep, during a 13-hour questioning by police last week, claimed he had no clue who Pulsar Suni was.

The pictures were taken at a club in Thrissur near here in November during the shooting of Dileep’s film “Georgettan’s Pooram”.

Last month, Dileep’s name surfaced in a jail inmate’s letter who shared the cell with Suni. Since then, Dileep is facing the heat.

While Suni and his accomplices were arrested within a week of the kidnapping, police stumbled upon the conspiracy angle last week.

In a related development, a police team reached the place of business of Dileep’s wife and actress Kavya Madhavan and her home here to inspect business records and bank payments.

On Saturday night, newly appointed Kerala police chief Loknath Behra reportedly expressed displeasure over the way the probe was proceeding.