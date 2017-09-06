Dileep allowed to step out of jail to attend his father’s death anniversary

Malayalam star Dileep who has been in Aluva Jail for the last two months was allowed to step out today for two hours to carry the traditions of his father’s death anniversary. The lawyer had put forth this special request on behalf of the actor which the court consented to. The actor was released form the jail, not without tight security aorund him as a crowd gathered outside to get a look at the actor.

Reports suggest, he reached his house at 8am where he was received by his wife Kavya Madhavan and duaghter Meenakshi. After the rites were carried out the actor was taken back to jail, surrounded by tight security. Before he came home, his wife Kavya Madhavan and duaghter had gone to Aluva Jail to pay him a visit. Following which other actors like Jayaram, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Suresh Krishna also paid the actor a visit. Also Read: Speculation to arrest: Here’s all you need to know about Dileep’s alleged involvement in the Malayalam actress abduction case

On July 10, in a shocking turn of events the actor was arrested for his alleged involvement in the abduction and assault of a lead Malayalam actress. Since then, the prosecutor has stated time and again that they have strong evidence to prove his involvement. Moreover, Pulsar Sunil has gone ahead and spilled the beans of their alleged plan to abduct the lead Malayalm actress. While dileep and his wife have denied knowing Pulsar Sunil, he has rubbished their claims and categorically stated he knew them before because he was their driver.

The actor applied for bail once, at the magistrate court and two times at the High court. He has been rejected all three times stating he could influence the witnesses in the case and that in turn could hamper the investigation. The memory card that contains the explicit content is yet to be recovered though. As of now Dileep’s judicial custody has been extended to September 16th.