Malayalam actress abduction case: Main accused’s friend asks Dileep to cough up Rs 1.5 crore to save his name

It was only a few weeks ago, the Malayalm industry woke up to the shocking news of the a lead actress being abducted by a gang of six men in her own car. The intention was to allegedly scare her off. Despite the trying ordeal she went through, the actress filed a complaint. As of now the main accused and the others invovled have been caught. But this case has now taken a fresh turn as Dileep, the actor whose name was dragged into this case has revealed a shocking update. Turns out Dileep and Nadhirshah were demanded a alrge some of money by the main accused’ friend to stop the actor’s name from being dragged into the case, state reports on Manorama Pulsar Sunil, the main accused’s friend, a so called Vishnu called up Nadhirshah and said that Sunil was under pressure to drag Dileep’s name into case especially since many fingers were pointing at the actor. Also Read: Malayalam actress involved in a recent abduction case records new statement

Here’s excerpt form what Nadirshah had to say as per reports on Manorama: We were in Bengaluru, just two weeks short of flying to the U.S. for a show, when I received a call. He said that he had a message for Dileep. He introduced himself as ‘Pulsar’ Suni’s friend Vishnu. He said that Dileep was innocent in the case but some people had offered money to name Dileep. He said they needed money to fight the case and were forced to accept the offer.

However in a letter addressed to Dileep and his close friend, written by the main accused has a different story to tell. The letter has been publicised by news channels. It seems like Sunil is accusing of Dileep of making a scapegoat of him.

In response to this alleged balckmail call, Dileep has now taken to social media and annouced that he is ready to offer his full support int he case so that he can prove his innocence. He believes this act is intended to tarnish his image in the industry. The actor has even handed over the blackmail call the police.