Malayalam actress Surabhi Lakshmi gets trolled for having beef on a show on Onam

Surabhi Lakshmi was in for a surprise and shock when an episode aired on a channel during Onam left her badly trolled. The programme had her eating a beef delicacy on the auspicious day at a restaurant in Kozhikode. As per Indian Express, the episode was aired three weeks ago. In her defence, the National Award winning actress told the daily, “The channel has been asking for my interview for quite some time and that’s when I agreed to do that programme in a hotel which I usually visit. Hunger is a basic instinct of life and when I’m hungry I don’t usually care if it’s beef, chicken or pork. The issue is not that I ate beef, but that the programme was telecast during Onam.”

Surabhi had posted a selfie on her Facebook account enjoying a platter of Onamsadhya, which also included a chicken dish. It got the better of people and they couldn’t stop themselves from abusing the actress on her social media account. Check out her post right here…

Well, these days trolls just need a reason to blast celebs. Makes them feel really good about themselves it seems. The restaurant she visited is famous for its beef delicacies. The actress was enjoying Kerela parantha with beef fry when her social media account erupted with pointless arguments.