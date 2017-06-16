Malayalam star Shobana all set to get married to this non-celebrity?

She is beautiful, talented and an exquisite dancer! Her contribution to Malayalam cinema and classical dance is nothing short of phenomenal. We are talking Malayalam star – Shobana! The actress is currently in the news because reports suggest she is all set to finally tie the knot! Yes, this rumour has come as a surprise for fans and celebs alike. Neither the actress nor the spokesperson have confirmed the news but this alleged rumour has spread like wildfire! Reports suggest, she will be marrying a non-celebrity. The to be-groom seems to be a family friend. We are now awaiting an official announcement.

The veteran actress has worked across industries – Be it Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, English, Kannada, Hindi. She worked with some of the best names in the industry – AM Fazil, Priyadarshan, Adoor Balakrishnan, Mani Ratnam to name a few. One of her most renowned projects is Manichitrathazhu for which she even won a National Award. Her other well known films include – Minnaram, Thalapathy, Siva. Along with her acting projects, she has established herself as an esteemed classical dancer as well. In 2006, she was conferred with the Padma Shri award for her contributions to dance. Three years ago, she was felicitated with the Kala Ratna Award by the Kerala government.

She currently runs a dancing school – Kalarpana. in Chennai. In 2001, she adopted a baby girl – Anantha Narayani.