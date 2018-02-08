Mallika Dua clarifies the intention behind her post on Akshay Kumar’s Pad Man Challenge

While Bollywood and TV celebrities are taking up the Pad Man Challenge, Mallika Dua took a dig on it. It seemed like she has not forgotten or forgiven Akshay Kumar for the past incident over which they had a feud a while ago. Later, Mallika took to Instagram to issue a clarification on her earlier post. She said that she wholeheartedly supports Akshay’s movie Pad Man and her jab was not for the film but rather on the Pad Man Challenge.

Mallika took to Instagram to share a photo which wrote, “Preying tabloids would be disappointed to know that I wholeheartedly support the idea of a movie like PadMan and the fact that it is being helmed by a massive film star ill attract huge single screen audience. Because that’s the ONLY way cinema will help destigmatise menstruation for the masses that look at it as a hawww thin. It’s the Instagram challenge that’s wasting pads, targeting the wrong audience and,asking itself as a movement when all it is a marketing gimmick that I find stupid. I hope and pray the movie does exceedingly well, reaches and teaches people and brings about the change that only cinema has the power to bring. Sorry I can’t feed your hunger for sensationalism there.” Mallika was getting trolls for her earlier comment and we guess this post will spare her. What do you think about this? Share your thoughts in the comments below. (Also Read: Pad Man quick movie review: Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte steal the show in an engaging first half)

Chota font for those with choti soch A post shared by Mallika Dua (@mallikadua) on Feb 8, 2018 at 3:17am PST

Earlier Mallika Dua had claimed that Akshay had passed a sexist comment during the Great Indian Challenge show. This was followed by a war of words. Though Akshay refrained from commenting on it, Mallika and her father lashed out at the actor.

For more deets, stay tuned to BollywoodLife.