Mallika Sherawat to join Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor at Cannes Film Festival 2017 – watch video

Mallika Sherawat will be present in Cannes this year as well to attend the Cannes Film Festival. She has been a regular at the festival since a long time now and interestingly, her red carpet style file has only evolved over time. We are quite happy with the development and hope to see something interesting this year as well. While last year she didn’t give us anything worth writing home about, we are hopeful about her appearance this year. However, just like last year, she will be wearing a Georges Hobeika this year too. After a vacation with boyfriend Cyrille Auxenfans in Sicily, Italy, the diva is now game for some work.

Right before heading to France, Mallika took to her social media handle to share her excitement. She said that she can’t wait for fans to check out what she has in store for them. She is the brand ambassador of Free A Girl, an international organisation dedicated towards raising awareness regarding sexual exploitation against children and human trafficking. Quite a noble undertaking, we’d say. For the same, she would be presenting herself on the red carpet at Cannes. We sure expect a little recognition from media towards her look this year.

Ever since the actress shifted base from Bollywood to Hollywood, we’ve barely seen much of her. Although Mallika doesn’t work in movies anymore, it would be quite refreshing to see her make a comeback. Don’t you think? We can’t even remember the last time we saw her in a movie. Anyway, on a personal front, she is happily living in with her boyfriend, Cyrille. The duo has been going strong for a while now.

Are you folks excited to see Mallika’s red carpet look? You can tell us in the comments box below. Stay tuned to this space for latest details from the Cannes film festival! Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor are also walking the red carpet so there’s a lot to look forward to…