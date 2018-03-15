Mammootty announces the sequel to Kottayam Kunjachan and fans are going bonkers

This is so exciting! Malayalam superstar Mammootty is all set to impress his fans once again with the sequel to his 1990 blockbuster comedy-drama Kottayam Kunjachan. He shared the first poster of the second part on his Facebook page, and needless to say, fans are going bonkers. The poster has Mammootty in his popular achayan get-up. Mammootty’s star son Dulquer Salmaan is also quite kicked about his father returning to the screen as Kunjachan. “Ashaaaaneeeeee Joshi Chadhichu !OMG ! The most iconic Kottayam Kunjachan is getting a sequel !!!! Woohooooooo,” [sic] Dulquer wrote on his Facebook page, while sharing the poster.

Check out the poster right here:

Kottayam Kunjachan 2 will be directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas. In a long Facebook post, Midhun wrote that he is very excited about the sequel and expressed his gratitude for all the support he has received. He added that he is grateful for the opportunity to direct a superstar like Mammootty and to bring back one of the most-loved characters on the screen. ALSO READ: Whoa! South superstars Rajinikanth and Mammootty to make their debut in a Marathi movie

Kottayam Kunjachan was directed by T. S. Suresh Babu and written by Dennis Joseph. It was loosely based on a novel by Muttathu Varkey. Apart from Mammootty, it also starred Ranjini, KPAC Lalitha, Sukumaran, Babu Antony and Prathapachandran. The film ran for 110 days in theaters.

Talking about Mammootty’s other films, he has quite a few projects lined up. He has Parole, Uncle, Peranbu, Abrahaminte Santhathikal and period dramas Mamankam and Kunjali Marakkar. All these films are scheduled to release this year.