Mammootty’s Facebook post in response to PM’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan invitation goes viral

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan campaign has been one of the most admired initiatives that have been taken by the Government in rule. This has also been the theme of this year’s Toilet – Ek Prem Katha, starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. To further this campaign, the PM Narendra Modi has sent out invitations to popular stars to endorse the campaign. One such star was Malayalam movie legend Mammootty.

As a response to the invitation, Mammootty has written a Facebook post, where he thanked the PM for inviting him for being a part of his campaign. He also praised the PM for following Mahatma Gandhi’s ways, but he also reminded that cleanliness first begins at home, and more importantly, within yourself. Within seconds, the post went viral. Here’s what Mammootty had written…

“Dear Prime Minister Modiji,

At the outset, while accepting your invitation to take part in the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva ‘ movement, let me congratulate you on your emphasis on cleanliness, which the Mahatma said, is godliness.

I take it as an honour to receive this personal invitation from you. For my part, I have always believed that cleanliness has to start from within, like self-discipline, and not something that needs to be imposed. Yet, we have to frame rules to make our country cleaner because awareness campaigns have not always been consistent. I support your efforts in that direction, and towards making Gandhiji’s dreams come true.

We all know that personal hygiene has to be given top priority, and once an individual learns to respect his own body he will be inspired to spread the word of cleanliness to those around him. I am of the view that commitment to planet earth and our country has to begin with the first step of ensuring that we keep our homes clean first, and then we set out to keep our promise to our brethren and the whole of our country and world. That is the soul of our civilization, which is codified in the phrase, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

I express my thanks for this invite once again.

Best wishes,

Yours sincerely”

You can read the entire post here.

When it comes to movies, Mammootty was last seen in the Onam release Pullikaaran Staara, which was a decent hit.