Maniesh Paul: I am not playing a Sikh in the Hindi remake of Jatt & Juliet

Actor-TV host Maniesh Paul says he will not essay a Sikh character in the Hindi remake of the Punjabi film "Jatt & Juliet". "So, in the remake of 'Jatt & Juliet' which I am doing, I am not playing a Sikh. It's a different character. Let's see how it shapes up," Maniesh told IANS in a recorded response from Mumbai. "Jatt & Juliet" is a Punjabi romantic comedy directed by Anurag Singh. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh opposite Neeru Bajwa.

The film follows the story of Fateh Singh who wants to marry a Canadian. He meets Pooja, who wants to study in Canada. Though they don’t get along initially, they soon find themselves drawn to each other. Maniesh will next be seen in the action-comedy “Baa Baaa Black Sheep“, which also stars Anupam Kher, Annu Kapoor, Manjari Fadnis and Kay Kay Menon. The film is set to release on March 9.