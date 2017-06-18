Maniesh Paul: I never underrated my father

The talented Maniesh Paul is a complete family man. He is blessed with two kids, daughter Saisha and a son, Yuvaan who was born last year. The funnyman from Delhi says he was blessed to have a supportive family and is all praises for his father. On the occasion of Father’s Day, he told Bollywood Life in an exclusive chat, “My best memory of my father is of his flying omelette. It was a normal one but he made it fly in the air. I make the same one for my daughter, so the baton has been passed on in the family.” The handsome hunk also does not believe that dads are underrated. “I feel people do not give that pedestal to dads as they are away from home, travelling and so on. A mother is more available to the kids. It totally depends from family to family. I never underrated my father,” he opines.

Maniesh has risen from strength to strength professionally after the birth of his children and says that fatherhood has made him understand his dad better. “Being a parent surely changes your outlook. You come to know how hard fathers work to provide for a family. They have to earn, protect the family and take care of everything. My idea about the role of a dad did change post that,” reveals Manish. He says he has inherited his sense of calm and humour from his father. He can see something bright in the darkest of situations and doesn’t lose his cool easily whatever the situation might be. (Also Read: Zee Cine Awards 2017: Maniesh Paul flirted with Neetu Kapoor and what happened next will make you go LOL!)

He also spoke about a recent experience that moved him immensely. “I went to his old age home and my respect for fathers increased immensely. I met this well-educated man and I asked him how he landed up here. He said his son was in the US and had left him there. He did not meet him or called him up. I have so moved just imagine a father slogged to meet his sons requirements and made his life, and he got this treatment. I will tell very child to look after his or her parents to the best of her ability,” says Maniesh.