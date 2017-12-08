Manish Goplani and Sonia Balani coming on Zee TV with a new show named Detective Didi

Guess you all have seen Detective Didi’s trailers by now because private investigator Bunty aka Sonia Balani will be coming on the small screen with Manish Goplani as a special agent Bhim Singh Bhullar. Set in the capital city of Delhi, Detective Didi follows the lives of Bhim Singh Bhullar and Bunty’s journey. While Bhim is a jolly cop from Delhi crime branch, who investigates according to the rule book, Bunty takes matters into her own hands as she has no faith in capabilities of the police. Bhim and Bunty, who can’t stand each other, fight tooth and nail to catch criminals and solve many interesting cases. Brilliant at their work and having their individual strengths, they employ distinctly different methods while solving the same cases. But, when both Bunty and Bhim work together as a unit, despite their differences, they solve cases with relative ease.

Detective Didi will be filmed in Delhi at incredible locations like the colorful streets of Chandni Chowk, Agrasen Ki Baoli and other iconic locales to add authenticity to Bunty and Bhim’s many adventures.

When conversing with the detective duo both said that they are elated about the different characters and they are still getting to know each other as it is their first show together. Their Tom and Jerry relationship is the USP of the show which will eventually blossom into a love story as confirmed by the show’s producer.

The producer also clarified that Detective Didi is not the remake of the Zee Bangla show, Goyenda Ginni, and instead is an original. She said, “Detective Didi is not only a show packed with action and sleuthing, but it also deals with a lot of emotions and real-life instances. Bunty Sharma is a reflection of many women within the Indian populace who are ambitious yet maintain a strong sense of responsibility towards their families. Audiences will also enjoy the competitive spirit and spirit of sporty one-upmanship between Bunty and Bhim.”

The show will be on air from December 9, 2017, every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm only on Zee TV!

