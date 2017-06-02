Manisha Koirala kills it in BollywoodLife hit song rapid fire – watch Exclusive video

Manisha Koirala is back to the grind with her upcoming film, Dear Maya. The film is about a lonely woman called Maya Devi and her quest to find the love that doesn’t exist. Going by the looks of it, the film has a darker feel and delves into human relationships. It is commendable that Manisha Koirala chose such film to be her comeback vehicle as she could have easily chosen a more commercial venture. Anyway, when I interviewed her for the film, I decided to take the interview on a lighter route, away from the theme of the film and played a round of guessing her own hit chartbuster tracks of the past. She was game for it as I asked her to guess the song from their English translations.

The first one I asked her was, “This is the intoxication of love, believe these words of mine, friends”, well initially she was a bit skeptical as well as confused as she couldn’t get her head around the somewhat funny translation. But once I gave her a hint, she not only guessed it but even sang the hook line in her melodious voice. The song was ‘Nasha Yeh Pyaar Ka Nasha Hai’ from Mann. Also read: Dear Maya movie review: Manisha Koirala gives a nuanced performance in this slow-burning tale of friendship and love

Watch the video below:

Second one was “Don’t say anything, just don’t say anything” and she quickly guessed it, as well as revealed that it is her favourite song and the song was Kuch Na Kaho from 1942 – A Love Story

The third song was “Difficult to say yes, difficult to say no” she sang it again, Kitna Mushkil Hai… from Agni Sakshi.

Then the fourth one really chuckled her up and rightly so as it literally translated into, “You Are The Seven Coloured” She quipped as to how it is sounding hilarious and went on to answer correctly as the “Satrangi’ song from Dil Se.

And finally, the last one was “Today I Am Up And The Sky Is Down” which again chuckled her up as she crooned, Aaj Main Upar from Khamoshi: The Musical.

Watch the full interview here:

