Manisha Koirala selects Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut to play her onscreen in a biopic – Watch exclusive video

Manisha Koirala is one of the most talented actresses and was ruling the roost in Bollywood during the ’90s. She was probably the only actress of her time, who had tried her hands at almost all genres and mastered all of it. If on one side, there was a love story set against the backdrop of British India, 1942 Love Story, on the other side it was the emotional drama, Khamoshi – The Musical. If there was a thriller in Agni Sakshi, there was fantasy in Maharaja. She did it all. Even at the top of her game, she didn’t shy away from working with new actors or attempt a movie like Dil Se, where she had to play a terrorist sans any make up, especially at a time when Bollywood actresses were all about oomph, dances and looking pretty on screen. She was the one with a difference. Also read: Jackie Shroff is hotter than Salman Khan, says Manisha Koirala – Watch exclusive video

It is a known fact that, later in her career, she was diagnosed with cancer, which she fought and came out as a winner on the other side. Her’s has been an inspiring life and definitely calls for a biopic. So when we caught up with Manisha Koirala, who was promoting her new film Dear Maya, we asked her, after being Nargis Dutt in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, which other biopic she would love to be part of? She promptly replied, “Why not mine?” But later she said, she would love to play Nargis Dutt again in a biopic centered around her. Also read: Simran Credit Controversy: Did Vidya Balan just take a dig at Kangana Ranaut?

Of course I had to ask her as to what if a biopic was made on her inspiring life, which actress did she think would be an apt choice to play her. As expected she named, Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut. Check the video to know why she thinks they’ll be the apt choice.

Manisha Koirala will next be seen in Dear Maya, which is up for June 2, 2017 release.