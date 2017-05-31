Manisha Koirala sides with Raveena on Salman, Aamir preferring younger heroines – watch exclusive video

Last month when during the promotions of her film Maatr, I asked Raveena Tandon about the much talked about sequel to cult classic, 1994 dud, Andaz Apna Apna. And also asked her if a sequel be made would she be game for it. She told me, she’d be and took a sly dig at Salman Khan and Aamir Khan for working with ’21 year old heroines’. As she had said then, “I would love to be a game for it but I know that my photograph is gonna be hanging there. Aamir and Salman will be garlanding me and lolo and saying ‘hamaari biwiyan mar gayi, ab kya karein” and they will be running after 21 year old heroines. So that’s how the sequel’s gonna start.(sic)” Also read: Jackie Shroff is hotter than Salman Khan, says Manisha Koirala – Watch exclusive video

So taking a leaf out of Raveena Tandon's question, when I caught up with her contemporary of the 90s, Manisha Koirala for her upcoming film, Dear Maya and in a BollywoodLife EXCLUSIVE asked her about the shelf life of Bollywood actresses in India and told her about Raveena's statement related to that. To my surprise, before I could even complete she chuckled as she told me that she had heard the statement and she went on to say, "Well I really thought that was very witty and hilarious and intelligent, so hats off to Raveena." She then continued and said, "Which is quite accurate. Yes actresses unfortunately do have a shorter shelf life than the actors, but that's how it is."

However she did point out the silver lining as she said, “But you know the good part is that, after certain age, you don’t depend, especially nowadays, you don’t really need to for a movie, how Dear Maya is, you don’t really need…need a hero and a heroine, so…”

Manisha Koirala returns to the big screen with June 2, 2017 release, Dear Maya.