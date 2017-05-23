Mansi Srivastava begins shoot with Leenesh Mattoo for Ishqbaaz – view pics!

After Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh, Mansi Srivastava is the new girl to enter Star Plus’ show ‘Dil Bole Oberoi’ and Ishqbaaz. She will be seen opposite Rudra that is Leenesh Mattoo. Mansi has started shooting for the show and her first scene is with Rudra. So, the Oberoi house has got leading ladies for all its three boys. The Mata Ki Chothe wki sequence at Oberoi house will also be entry of Mansi in the show. Here is the first day shoot pics from the sets of Dil Bole Oberoi and Ishqbaaz.

Ishqbaaz and Dil Bole Oberoi are having merger episodes where Anika ( Surbhi Chandna ) and Shivaay ( Nakuul Mehta ) will get Gauri ( Shrenu Parikh ) and Omkara ( Kunal Jai Singh ) to the Oberoi house. It is during this maha- sangam of two shows that Mansi will enter the show. Mansi is being shown as a poor girl who is very scared with boys and how a chance meeting with Rudra will change her life. Meanwhile, Anika and Shivaay will be dealing with Anika’s fake mother played by Nayantara. Gauri and Omkara will start their new married life at Omkara’s house.

Mansi Srivastav made her debut with Zee TV’s show ‘Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se’ opposite Arhaan Behl. The show had a decent run on TV and Mansi was loved for her role in the show . After the show went off air she did a SAB TV show Peterson Hill with Rohit Roy but that show was an absolute washout . Then she replaced Avika Gaur in Sasuraal Simar Ka and did a cameo on the show. Later she was suppose to do Star Plus show Thaali but that got shelved. After auditioning many known faces, Mansi was chosen for beauty and natural acting flair. Dil Bole Oberoi and Ishqbaaz makers were looking for a new love track for Rudra as Neha Laxmi Iyer had opted out of the show. Also Leenesh Mattoo who plays Rudra was on the verge of quitting the show as he had nothing to do in the show. Last year, Mansi got engaged to her boyfriend Mohit Abrol. The couple are all set to get married this year.