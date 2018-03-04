Manushi Chhillar’s bikini pics are the hottest thing you will see on the internet this weekend

Miss World Manushi Chhillar is undoubtedly one of the prettiest girls around. The beauty with brains is enjoying her stint as the pageant winner and travelling all over the globe. She is currently in the British Virgin Islands and enjoying every bit of the tropical paradise. Located, near Puerto Rico, it is in the Caribbean Islands it is a lovely places with azure skies and endless beaches.Well, Manushi who just touched three million followers on Instagram posted a couple of scorching pictures. Wearing a lime green monokini, she thanked everyone for touching three million. (Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amy Jackson, Manushi Chhillar’s latest fashion outings are elegance personified)

The girl has an amazing figure and is the toast of all magazine covers and photographers. We can see that she has a very innocent face and an aura of sensuality as well. The 20-year-old is an aspiring medical student and comes from a highly qualified family of doctors. She wants to become a cardiac surgeon but Bollywood is quite keen to rope her in.

Bollywood Life had earlier reported that Salman Khan is keen to cast her in one of his productions. An insider told us, “Several Bollywood filmmakers are interested in casting Manushi and have sent her offers. Salman Khan was expressed his desire to give the Miss World 2017 a big Bollywood debut. He might cast her in one of his productions or his own movie.” Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…