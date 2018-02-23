Manveer Gurjar slams troll for poking fun at his ‘brother’, cricketer Parvinder Awana

Trolling is the sad reality of today’s times. However, there are some celebs who do not tolerate any kind of shit coming in social media. A few days back, we had heard how Manveer Gurjar came to the rescue of Puneesh Sharma who was trolled for wearing a not-so-stylish costume at a party in Delhi. Now, he came to the defense of cricketer Parvinder Awana. The former Bigg Boss winner was partying with his friends at a Mumbai club, and the group included fast bowler, Parvinder Awana. The cricketer is now a part of the Kings XI squad. The troll wrote that his career was finished.

An angry Manveer told the troll to buzz off saying that people who had no respect had no place on his page. His fans supported Manveer whole-heartedly. The former Bigg Boss said that he does not reply to such people but he would not tolerate anyone talking rubbish about his family. It is indeed sad as Parvinder is an accomplished cricketer and has worked hard to reach where he is. It also spoiled the mood of the moment. Manveer had shared a video where he was dancing on Khalibali.

The hunk will be seen next on a film called Aaj Ki Ayodhya. It is being shot in Varanasi and Lucknow. He is paired with Shraddha Das in the film. As of now, he is also a part of Kamya Punjabi’s cricket team, Jaipur Joshilay. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…