Marvel Avengers Infinity War trailer 2: Can you spot all your favourite superheroes in this mind-numbing promo?

Now this is what fans have been waiting for excitedly. The second trailer of Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War is finally out. The directors Russo Brothers and Marvel Studios tweeted yesterday about the second trailer and it sent fans into a totally different mode. Excitement, frenzy, emotional, call it whatever you want. We couldn’t contain our excitement when the second trailer was announced yesterday. We can’t believe it’s finally here! One thing is for sure, there will be several Marvel Cinematic Universe fans crying inconsolably when the movie hits the theatres. Actors and even writers have hinted that we’ll be bidding farewell to some of our favourites.

We are so not prepared to say goodbye to any of the superheroes. The film is touted to be one of the biggest in MCU not just because it has every MCU superhero starring in the film, but also because we’ll be seeing Thanos in action for the first time. Thanos is one of the most powerful superheroes and we already saw him defeating Vision and laying his hands on two infinity stones. The film will release on 27th April 2018 worldwide and we’re damn sure it’s going to be one hell of a weekend. (ALSO READ: From Black Panther’s Killmonger to Thor: Ragnarok’s Hela – we rank our favourite MCU villains)

Check out the trailer right here.

Now that DOESN’T put a smile on our face! This one makes us cry if anything, but we’re also in awe of Thanos. The second trailer gets you all emotional and you’ll see Thanos beating the crap out the Avengers. Unlike the first trailer, this gets you emotional in a very different way. Instead of feeling bad on seeing Tony Stark losing all hope, you see them getting beaten up. We loved to watch the entire MCU come together to defeat Thanos and it’s clearly going to take more than one film for that. Peter Quill and Iron Man’s conversation is something we’re desperately looking forward to along with Peter Parker and Doctor Strange’s encounter with each other.

The second trailer will give you goose-flesh and we’re not ready to watch it again! You will also find some of the Avengers missing from the second trailer. It was more than what fans were anticipating. Twitterati is busy coming up with theories and expressing their emotions with this trailer. While we come up with some theories for you after watching the second trailer, you tell us what your thoughts are on this. Share your opinion in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.