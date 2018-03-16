Marvel Avengers Infinity War trailer: Twitterati is wishing it was April already

The final trailer of Avengers: Infinity War is here, and we just wish it was April already. The latest trailer might not be the first look at the movie (as the first teaser trailer dropped near the end of November last year), but it does give more context and more theories. There are so many brilliant moments in just two minutes and 18 seconds. Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Captain America (Chris Evans) head to Wakanda to ask for help from Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman). Then there is Shuri (Letitia Wright), who makes her first trailer appearance. And the highlight has to the epic joke towards the end when Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) introduces himself as Doctor Strange and Peter Parker (Tom Holland) replies, “Oh, we’re using our made-up names. Then I am Spider-Man.”

No wonder then all the Marvel fans, who were desperately waiting for this trailer are going bonkers right now. Check out some of the best reactions to the final trailer of Avengers: Infinity War right here:

 

All you Marvel fans will know about the change in the release date of Avengers: Infinity War that happened just a few weeks ago. Originally slated for a May release, Marvel Studios did fans a favor and advanced the release to April 27. The slight timing change makes all the difference, true fans will know.