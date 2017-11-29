Marvel Avengers: Infinity War trailer – You are not a true fan if you haven’t noticed these 5 things

Oh My God!!! This is what every MCU fan’s reaction is after watching the Avengers: Infinity War trailer. That scene where Peter Parker gets goosebumps is basically us right from the beginning of the trailer. Usually there are just few instances from movie trailers that are the highlights of the film but every frame of this trailer was worth a hoot. But you can’t deny that a couple of scenes made you go ‘Whoa’!

Captain America gets a hot makeover and we just got a massive crush on this superhero. Cap’s entry when Black Panther says, ‘But first, get this man a shield’ was too hot to handle. Cap now has a sexy beard and is hotter than ever. You’ll find it difficult to get the right words to describe how good the trailer is. Thanos pulling off a Joker by saying, ‘Let’s put a smile on my face’ was also worth all the goosebumps. (ALSO READ: This is not a drill! Avengers: Infinity War trailer is finally out -watch video)

You can’t not notice these 5 things about this massive superhero film.

The new foxy Captain America

This man is going to give women some nice dreams, if you know what I mean! Looks apart, there is quite some mystery around his shield. We can’t wait to see how this new Vibranium shield is going to look.

Black Widow gone blonde

Even though I personally prefer the red-haired Natasha, the blonde look isn’t so bad after all.

Vision gets a face

Wanda and Vision already had some chemistry in Civil War but looks like they take it forward in this film. Vision gets a nice handsome face in this one with a human body. Though the scene where Thanos forces the mind stone out of his head will break your heart.

Spiderman’s new suit

Yeah I know we saw Spiderman’s new suit in Civil War but his new suit is still a pleasant sight in the trailer. Tom Holland is going to be brilliant in this one.

The Hulk Buster

We get to see the Hulk Buster in action once again after Age of Ultron. We wonder if this time again it is being used by Tony Stark to control Bruce Banner’s alter ego. Or it a new weapon being used on the enemies?

