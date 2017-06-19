Matin Rey Tangu: Papa is a fan of Salman Khan and mom is a fan of Wonder Woman

How sweet! Matin Rey Tangu’s parents are just as filmy as the young lad and they’re favourites are quite ‘super’! The child artiste, who plays a pivotal role in Salman Khan’s Tubelight, addressed the media at an event held to introduce him. During this, someone asked him whom his parents liked to which he swiftly replied, “Papa is a fan of Salman Khan and mom is a fan of Wonder Woman.” Well, that certainly says a lot about how much both his parents follow Bollywood. We think it’s absolutely cool with his parents’ preferences. In fact, he also added that his father also like Zhu Zhu! He said, “Papa ko mimi Zhu Zhu bohot pasand aaya tha.” The parents were also present at the event where their son was being introduced.

Wearing a baby pink shirt and blue denims, Matin looked extremely cute! We so wish we could take him home for the adorable antiques he did at the event. Both he and Salman were busy cracking some really terrible jokes but we couldn’t help and smile over the way they said it. They certainly share a very good camaraderie. At the event, when Salman asked him if Tubelight would earn more than what Munni’s (Harshaali Malhotra) film Bajrangi Bhaijaan did, Matin gave a very mature answer. he said, “Humein paise ki fikar nahi, humein movie bana ni hai.” (we’re not concerned about the money, we just want to make films). Shocking, isn’t it? He has been taught well!

The film is an adaptation of the English film, Little Boy. Directed by Kabir Khan, it will be having an Eid release on June 23. While Salman and Sohail have been going around, promoting the film to it’s fullest, their lady lead, Zhu Zhu won’t be able to visit the country. At the event, Kabir mentioned that she won’t be able to fly down to India for the promotions as she is caught up in China with work. That’s a little sad since we were so eager to see her, especially share stage with Salman! However, no worries. We’ll be seeing her on big screen with Salman anyway!

