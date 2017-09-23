Mawra Hocane’s mysterious tweet has Twitter guessing if it has anything to do with Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan

Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan had been in the news for last few hours, ever since the pictures of them having a smoke in US went viral. Many of Mahira Khan’s Pakistani fans went on to slut-shame her for smoking a cigarette and wearing a backless dress (while forgetting that these pics are not taken with her consent). Celebs like Varun Dhawan, Ali Zafar and Parineeti Chopra came in support of Mahira Khan, but it looks like there will be one celeb who is not very enthu in supporting Mahira, but for an entirely different reason.

Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane, who made her Bollywood debut last year with Sanam Teri Kasam, is a die-hard fan of Ranbir Kapoor and even posted a video of her gushing about the actor (which got an equally sweet response from the star). Yesterday she put up a tearful picture of her with a mysterious caption ‘Uski woh janay usay pas e Wafa tha k na tha.. Tum faraz apni taraf se toh nibhatay jatay…’

Uski woh janay usay pas e Wafa tha k na tha..

Tum faraz apni taraf se toh nibhatay jatay… pic.twitter.com/6g7oIlCxKC — MAWRA HOCANE (@MawraHocane) September 22, 2017

Her fans soon began to speculate that it has something to do with Ranbir and Mahira’s pic and that Ranbir’s fangirl is ‘heartbroken’. Here are some of their tweets…

Kaafi gehra sadma hai pic.twitter.com/8vTYj0elMi — Maryam (@BefourMaryam) September 22, 2017

Mawra be like !! Wo BC NYC main mahira k sath date mar raha hai !! pic.twitter.com/mJToo8WwCM — 🤦🏻‍♂️ 🇵🇰 (@Burhanwani05) September 22, 2017

Ek tarfa pyar ki takat hi kuch aur hoti hai https://t.co/qk884oRYvh — New Aamirian (@DanishA25310538) September 22, 2017

Well, we don’t know the exact context of Mawra’s tweet, but the timing of that alone makes it very easy for fans to make their own speculations. Last year in an interview to a portal, Mawra had this to say about Mahira, “When Mahira’s show ‘Humsafar’ released I was not even an actor. I look upto her. She is stunning and truly gorgeous in the real sense. There is no competition at all. She has been longer in the industry. It has been only two-and-half years for me.”

We wonder if she shares the same cordial sentiment about Mahira now.