Mayor Of London meets Katrina Kaif, compliments her by calling her the ‘British Bollywood Superstar” – view pic

In honour of the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, Karan Johar, Akash Ambani and parliamentarian Milind Deora hosted a grand bash at Ambani’s residence. Reportedly the Mayor is on an official tour across three Indian cities – Mumbai, Delhi and Amritsar to talk about British’s strengths post Brexit. Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez, Amitabh Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra, Sri Devi, Katrina Kaif, Neha Dhupia were among those who attended the bash. Post the bash, the Mayor of London took to say this – ‘Great to meet British Bollywood superstar Katrina Kaif. Her success is yet another example of the deep connection between our two great cities and our booming film industries. #LondonIsOpen’ While we are thrilled about the connection between both cities, what we can’t get over is the Mayor referring to Katrina as the ‘British Bollywood star’! Also Read; Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Dil Diyan Gallan from Tiger Zinda Hai is a tribute to Yash Chopra, says Ali Abbas Zafar

But then again, he might just be referring to her British-Indian descent. We wonder what Katrina will have to say to that! The actress looked gorgeous in a delicately floral printed saree teamed with a high neck full sleeved blouse. It was the perfect chic formal attire for the occasion.

In other news, Katrina Kaif will soon be seen in one fo the most awiated films of this year – Tiger Zinda Hai. She will star opposite Salman Khan in this mega actioner. The movie is the sequel to the first part – Ek Tha Tiger that also happened to star these two. That’s why this movie is extra special as it marks their reunion after five years. The film has garnered huge buzz for its high octane action sequences, for the pairing and for its songs as well. The trailer on its release clocked in record breaking views. The film is all set to hit theatres on December 22. Clearly, Katrina is going to end this year with a bang!