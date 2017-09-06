[Video Alert] Meet Kangana Ranaut – The seemingly ordinary bride with an unassumingly extraordinary attitude

Kangana Ranaut is known for being a fierce woman who is adored for having a no-nonsense attitude. The outspoken bold and the fiery lady graces the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Bride’s September issue and her look on the cover is distinctively different than her real image. The ‘Queen’ of Bollywood poses as an ordinary bride with an extraordinary attitude and we are totally digging her new look. Trust us when we say that her new photoshoot has nothing new to offer for we have seen her look better than this before but the way she carries herself in it surely deserves a round of applause. It was her right attitude that saved the cover from being just another ordinary one. (Also Read: When Kangana Ranaut dropped on the sets of Anupam Kher’s Ranchi Diaries to surprise this actress)

Kangana Ranaut looks like a fearless bride, who isn’t scared of commitment and is confident of her decision. She sizzles in a red lehenga choli by Bollywood’s favourite designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee and the attire is just perfect for the occasion. Weddings aren’t always about extravagant costumes; sometimes the best ones come in light packages. And that’s exactly what the designer is trying to convey through his design. The costume isn’t elaborate yet it makes the bride look most beautiful. And just in case you failed to notice the interesting mix-n-match with her accessories, let us enlighten you. Kangana’s modern day bride look has her pairing traditional jewellery with the attire and later it takes a modern turn. The stylist cleverly tries to blend tradition with modernism and proves how they both rock together. If the top portion is loaded with tradition, the bottom goes a bit easy. Kangana wears nothing on her hand which is unlike any traditional bride. And in fact, she pairs it with a modern day sling bag by Michael Kors. Adding some more touch of modernism is the gold watch on her right wrist. How many of us have actually seen a bride ditching her bangles for a watch? Indeed a very thoughtful and innovative concept on the stylist’s part. (Also Read: 10 SHOCKING revelations made by Kangana Ranaut on Aap ki Adalat that will make your jaw drop)

The way Kangana Ranaut stares into your eyes with all the intensity is hard to define. She might come across as a vulnerable bride but that’s not who she really is. Let’s not miss the swag on her face which depicts so many emotions. She definitely doesn’t look frightened but has the right ‘I know it all’ attitude written on her face all over. Our only concern is her hairdo, which could have been different and so much better. But when you have a shoot which is so remarkably different, such little things can be easily ignored. We are looking forward to more pictures from her shoot and hoping for the fact that they all are equally stunning…