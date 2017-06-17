Meet Kareena Kapoor Khan’s new gym buddy, Saif Ali Khan – view HQ pics

It’s pretty evident that after watching wifey dearest train hard at the gym to get rid of the post pregnancy weight, Saif Ali Khan too, has joined the gym! Our shutterbugs just clicked Saif and Kareena outside their gym. Now, Bebo is literally a veteran at the gym because of her regular presence and workouts. However, this looks like first time for Saif, in a while. We haven’t seen him go to the gym in quite a long time. We can’t even remember the last time he decided to hop on the treadmill at a place that isn’t home. So yeah, the Nawab was spotted outside the gym, wearing a sunny bright yellow tee along with blue shorts. Although it’s a very schoolboy kinda look he has sported, we still think its cute and suits him well.

Saif was outside the gym, however, he didn’t leave with Kareena. Yeah. Bebo chose to give her bestie company instead of zooming off with hubby dearest. In the pics, we noticed how the actress chose to go home with Amrita Arora Ladak. Oh and while we’re at it, we wanted to state a few things about her gym outfit also. If you haven’t noticed, the diva has started donning a lot of full sleeved tees for the gym. The pants are funky as always. In fact, even her bff decided to wear a similar outfit for their workout session. Check out the pics below.

It is weird that out of the blue the actor has started going to the gym. Our guess is that perhaps for his upcoming projects, he has decided to up the fitness game by building a ripped body. He does have over four solo projects in his kitty as of now. So this could be the reason behind him joining the gym. Because he’s usually pretty caught up with fathering young Taimur and juggling work, to even spare time for workouts. Speaking of which, we must say that when it comes to parenting, Saif and Kareena are pretty chilled out. Unlike other couples, they haven’t fussed over hiding baby Taimur’s face from the limelight. Heck, their approach towards how to raise him is also so relaxed and fun. The young lad is certainly lucky to have parents like them.