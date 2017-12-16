Meet the most overpaid actor of 2017 – Mark Wahlberg!

Actor Mark Wahlberg has topped Forbes magazines list of ‘The Most Overpaid Actor Of 2017’. The list is based on a valuation which included the performance of an actor’s last three non-animated, large-scale movies released prior to June 1, 2017, reports forbes.com.

Wahlberg made over $68 million pre-tax this year. Wahlberg pulled in only $4.40 at the box office for every dollar spent on his services. His low return numbers were fuelled by several high profile bombs. Actor Christian Bale was ranked second on the list with a $6.70 return on investment of $1. He was followed by Channing Tatum ($7.60) and Denzel Washington ($10.40) at the third and fourth position. Brad Pitt rounded off the top five with $11.50 return on an investment of $1.

Mark is pretty well known to make shocking statements. He played an American Navy SEAL in Lone Survivor and later lashed out at actors who compare their struggle with that of a soldier. While promoting the Peter Berg directorial, Wahlberg was asked about how actors these days play such challenging roles and how the process was for him. This made him lose his cool, said a statement. “For actors to sit here and talk about, ‘Oh, I went to SEAL training,’ and ‘I slept on the …’ – I don’t give a f— what you did. You don’t do what these guys did. For somebody to sit there and say my job was as difficult as somebody in the military’s. How dare you? While you sit in a make-up chair for two hours,” Wahlberg erupted..