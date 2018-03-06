Mental Hai Kya Look 2: Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut show us what crazy looks like and we love it

An upcoming Bollywood project – Mental Hai Kya has made everyone sit up right from its first look. Starring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao in the lead, the first poster got off to a wacky start as both were seen in insane looks! The fact that the Queen duo were teaming up again already had fans excited, the first poster added to it. If that wasn’t enough the makers have released Mental Hai Kya Look 2 and it’s just as crazy! To think this upcoming film is a psychological thriller. After these posters we can’t wiat to find more about this film.

This film will mark renowned Telugu filmmaker, Prakash Kovelamudi’s debut in Bollywood. This National award winning filmmaker is already known for Bommalata, Anaganaga Dheerudu. The film has been penned by his wife, Kanika Dhillon. ” For the narration, I met them together. , and I was blown away. It was edgy, thrilling and as the characters are well-defined, my mind was full of ideas.’ recalls Rajkummar Rao while speaking with Mumbai Mirror. Mental Hai Kya is helmed by Ekta Kapoor who is super psyched about this project, as revealed by the actor. As fans of Queen who loved watching the two together, we are super happy about this reunion. We can’t wait what they have in store for us this time!

However Mental Hai Kya is not the only project that’s keeping Rajkummar Rao busy – He is juggling between three projects – Ek Ladki ko Dekha to Aisa Laga that stars Sonam, there’s Stree opposite Shraddha Kapoor and Fanne Khan that he recently wrapped up. The plan is to wrap up the former two and then only be involved with Mental Hai Kya that would require a performance as intense as the one in Shahid or Trapped, stated the actor.

Well, we have already gone’mental’ with the posters. We can’t wait for the madness to begin!