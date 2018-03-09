Mental Hai Kya Look 5: Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut’s game of fire is intriguing

The makers of Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut-starrer Mental Hai Kya have impressed us with their unique marketing strategy. The wacky, yet interesting looks of its lead pair released back to back are interesting to say the least. The latest poster of lead actors looks weird, but it will grab your attention for its unusual visual appeal. While Kangana is seen lighting her tongue with a cigarette lighter, Rajkummar is seen rubbing a cigarette stick on his forehead. Interestingly, both are actors are seen enjoying the pain and giving a cunning smile instead of shouting or crying with agony.

The film has recently gone on the floors and is directed by National award winning Telugu filmmaker, Prakash Kovelamudi, who is making his Bollywood debut with Mental Hai Kya. Prakash is known for helming films like Bommalata and Anaganaga O Dheerudu. The film marks the second collaboration between Rajkummar and Kangana after Queen (2014). Talking about the film, Rajkummar Rao had said in a statement, “It’s an amazing script as it is very quirky and different comedy. Kangana is such a powerhouse performer and we are coming together after Queen along with Ekta Kapoor (producer), so it’s going to be a lot of fun.” When asked about other cast members in the film, he replied, “As of now, me and Kangana are there in the film and to see who all are there in the film, the audience have to watch the movie”. (Also Read: Mind blown or what? Kangana and Rajkummar cannot keep calm as Mental Hai Kya is going on floors shortly)

The film is written by Kanika Dhillon and is produced under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures. It is expected to release in the second half of 2018. On the professional front, Rajkummar Rao has interesting projects in his kitty, which includes Ek Ladki Ko Dekha, Stree and Fanne Khan, whereas Kangana will be next seen in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, where she is playing the titular character in the film.