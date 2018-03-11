Mental or Psycho were the terms used to shame me, says Mental Hai Kya actress Kangana Ranaut

Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut starrer Mental Hai Kya has grabbed our eyeballs not only for its title but also for its quirky and dark humour posters. While Rajkummar had said that the script is unique and unconventional, Kangana claims that she chose the film for a personal reason. In an interview with Mid-day, Kangana said, “The way my life unfolded in the past few years, I realised there was so much stigma attached to being different. ‘Mental’ or ‘psycho’ were the terms used to shame me, but these can’t be used casually as swear words. When this script came along, I knew I had to do it to break the stigma around it. High time we made individuality aspirational.”

While some of the posters were quirky, some were quite where we saw lead characters hurting themselves. Producer of the film Ekta Kapoor said, “The film deals with mental illness and hallucinations, but Ekta (producer Ekta Kapoor) decided to take this route.” (Also Read: [PICS] Kangana Ranaut’s looks from Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi are as royal as they can get)

The film has recently gone on the floors and is directed by National award winning Telugu filmmaker, Prakash Kovelamudi, who is making his Bollywood debut with Mental Hai Kya. Prakash is known for helming films like Bommalata and Anaganaga O Dheerudu. The film marks the second collaboration between Rajkummar and Kangana after Queen (2014). The film is written by Kanika Dhillon and is produced under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures. It is expected to release in the second half of 2018. On the professional front, Rajkummar Rao has interesting projects in his kitty, which includes Ek Ladki Ko Dekha, Stree and Fanne Khan, whereas Kangana will be next seen in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, where she is playing the titular character in the film.