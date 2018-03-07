Mercury teaser: Prabhudheva’s scary look will give you nightmares for days to come – watch video

In recent times, the horror genre is getting better and better. The quality of content has improved, and that’s because there has been a shift in the way they are conceptualised. Especially in India, where the genre was always mixed with sex, it is undergoing a drastic transformation. Pari, the recently released, has been a perfect example of that and now, Prabhudheva’s Mercury makes us believe, that the times sure are a changing. If Pari scared you, Mercury might just leave you in shock for days. (Also read: While Tiger Zinda Hai trailer makes people go crazy, Salman Khan is discussing Dabangg 3 with Arbaaz and Prabhudheva – view HQ pics)

It is just a teaser and we are already contemplating whether or not to watch the film because it has shocked us so. It is definitely not for the weak-hearted. We also have to say here that the eerie background sound gives you more goosebumps than the actor’s look. It will make your heart race and make you run for cover. Prabhudheva’s grotesque face might just stay etched in your mind for a long time. As for us, sleepless nights are guaranteed. And guess what? It’s a silent movie! Check out the teaser right here…

Karthik Subbaraj is known for his award-winning Jigarthanda and thus there are a lot of expectations from the film. Also, the teaser looks too damn good. Add to this the fact that it is a silent film with only fear at play. This will be one exhilarating experience!